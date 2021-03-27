March 27 update: Centre County adds 181 COVID-19 cases as numbers surge statewide

A day after State College and Penn State officials warned the public about a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, the county reported its highest single-day total since Jan. 31.

Centre County added 181 coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the state Department of Health. That brings the overall total to 14,406 cases (13,090 confirmed and 1,316 probable) along with 64,540 negative tests.

Cases are also increasing across the state. Pennsylvania added 7,132 COVID-cases Saturday, the highest one-day total since Jan. 29. There have now been 1,012,299 cases.

Hospitalizations have also risen locally, Tiffany Cabibbo, Mount Nittany Health’s executive vice president of patient care services/chief nursing officer, said Friday in the health system’s weekly update. The hospital has seen a daily average of 17 COVID-19 inpatients this month.

“We are seeing our highest number of COVID-19 patients in six weeks, and (it) is a trend that has us highly concerned,” Cabibbo said.

In a press conference held Friday, community leaders also expressed concern while announcing that B.1.1.7, also known as the “U.K. variant,” has been detected in the county.

“Even though a lot of things are now allowed, I would caution everybody to be extra cautious about any interactions that involve individuals outside your immediate household, your immediate family or your immediate pod,” Penn State’s Matthew Ferrari, director at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, said Friday.

Centre County’s testing positivity rate this week was 9.2% — an increase from last week’s 7.2%, which was an increase from the previous week’s 4.4%.

Across the state, 4.84 million vaccinations have been administered (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). There have been 3.14 million partial vaccinations and 1.70 million full vaccinations administered.

Centre County residents have received 67,452 vaccinations, an increase of 1,624. There have been 41,600 partial vaccinations and 25,852 full vaccinations given.

There have been 24,986 deaths statewide, an increase of 33. The Department of Health counts 213 Centre County deaths.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,997 (+31)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,344 (+14)

16803 (State College): 1,253 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,120 (+26)

16686 (Tyrone): 952 (+1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 783 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 435 (+1)

16841 (Howard): 353 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 261

16828 (Centre Hall): 257 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 256 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 246 (+3)

16822 (Beech Creek): 186 (+1)

16844 (Julian): 180

16666 (Osceola Mills): 166 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 121

16877 (Warriors Mark): 103

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 78

16826 (Blanchard): 70 (+3)

16829 (Clarence): 63

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16854 (Millheim): 60

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26 (+1)

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 22

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.