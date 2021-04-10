April 10 update: Centre County adds 79 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 4,882 new cases

Centre County added 79 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,215, according to the state Department of Health.

The county has had 13,882 confirmed and 1,333 probable cases, along with 65,923 negative tests.

Pennsylvania reported 4,882 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974. There have been 4.22 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

Pennsylvania added 40 new deaths to bring its total to 25,402. Centre County’s count remained at 213.

As of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 36% of its eligible population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state ranks 20th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

In Centre County, the Bryce Jordan Center opened Friday as a state-run regional vaccination clinic. The site will open be to administer vaccines through Monday for those with appointments. Starting April 15, the site will operate five days a week from Thursday-Monday from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Patients in phases 1A and 1B, which includes essential workers such as postal, public transit and manufacturing employees, can visit pema.trackmyvaccine.com to schedule an appointment or call 844-545-3450. Starting Monday, patients in Phase 1C, which includes more essential workers, can begin scheduling appointments.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,231 (+18)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,472 (+20)

16803 (State College): 1,325 (+8)

16802 (University Park): 1,245 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 995 (+11)

16866 (Philipsburg): 809 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 470 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 395 (+4)

16828 (Centre Hall): 278 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 266

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16875 (Spring Mills): 260

16822 (Beech Creek): 194

16844 (Julian): 190

16666 (Osceola Mills): 184

16853 (Milesburg): 127

16877 (Warriors Mark): 110 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 98

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 82

16826 (Blanchard): 76 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 67

16854 (Millheim): 66 (+2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 62

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 49

16859 (Moshannon): 45 (+2)

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 26

16860 (Munson): 26

16852 (Madisonburg): 19 (+1)

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 13

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 9

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.