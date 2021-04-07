The Bryce Jordan Center is set to become a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Here’s what to know

With COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway across Pennsylvania, Centre County is set to host a state-run clinic to administer doses.

The Bryce Jordan Center will be used as a large-scale clinic so the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Emergency Management Agency can carry out the state’s accelerated vaccination rollout plan.

Patients in phases 1A and 1B who are eligible to schedule an appointment may do so by visiting pema.trackmyvaccine.com; those in Phase 1C may begin scheduling Monday. The registration page indicates that the site will begin administering doses Friday.

On April 19, all adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.

The DOH did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how long the site will operate or what vaccine will be administered.

Across Pennsylvania, 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to 3.8 million people (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state ranks fifth in the country for number of total doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

In Centre County, 77,474 vaccinations have been given to 48,651 residents, according to state data.

Mount Nittany Health, Centre Volunteers in Medicine, Boalsburg Apothecary and Moshannon Valley Pharmacy also have waitlists available for sign-ups on their websites.

Check back for updates on this story.