Free COVID-19 testing has a new location in Centre County. Here’s what to know

Centre County residents still have access to COVID-19 testing, but the free, walk-in site has once again relocated.

The site has moved from the Patton Township Municipal Building and reopened at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road. The state Department of Health operates and pays for the site, which will operate for an additional five weeks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Tests are administered on a first-come, first-served basis. No symptoms or appointments are necessary to receive a test, which is available to anyone older than 3.

The site can accommodate up to 450 people per day; turnaround time for results is estimated to take one to three days.

The walk-in site was formerly located at the Nittany Mall and the former Comcast building on Benner Pike.