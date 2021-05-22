COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to fall in Centre County, Pennsylvania

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Centre County, with 61 fewer cases this week compared to the previous seven days.

Between last Saturday and Friday, the county reported 81 new cases. Daily totals during that time ranged from a low of two on Monday to a high of 37 on Tuesday.

As of Friday, there have been 16,747 cases — 15,265 confirmed and 1,482 probable — along with 69,452 negative tests.

The state Department of Health reported an additional death in the county Sunday to bring the total to 222. That’s the second COVID-related death this month.

The picture in PA

Cases are also falling statewide. Pennsylvania reported 10,433 new cases between last Saturday and Friday, a decrease of 2,811 from the previous week.

Deaths, however, rose compared to the prior week. There have been 26,990 deaths overall, an increase of 266.

Statewide, the daily average of hospitalized patients is decreasing. The total number of patients dropped this week by 343.

More than 10 million vaccinations

As of Friday, Pennsylvania has administered 10,066,220 vaccine doses (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). Across the entire state, first doses have been given to 55.7% of the population, ranking Pennsylvania ninth among all states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The CDC also reported that 50.5% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and the state ranks fifth for total doses given.

Demand for the vaccine continues to drop, according to figures from the state Department of Health. A daily average of 66,400 people were vaccinated this week compared to about 84,500 the previous week.

In Centre County, a total of 138,170 doses have been given — 72,641 partial vaccinations and 65,529 full vaccinations.

Find out more about the vaccine and make an appointment at vaccines.gov.

Positivity rates fall

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate dropped during the period May 14-Thursday to 4.5%. The week before, it was 5.3%. Centre County’s positivity rate also fell below 5% — to 3.7%. The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents is the third lowest in the state at 32.6, according to the dashboard. Statewide, the case rate is 54.3 per 100,000 residents.