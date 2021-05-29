COVID-19 cases increase in Centre County as they fall across Pennsylvania

COVID-19 cases increased in Centre County this week as they dropped again across Pennsylvania.

Between last Saturday and Friday, there were 100 cases in the county. That’s an increase of 19 from the previous week.

The biggest one-day case total was 46 on Tuesday. Putting aside that outlier, daily case totals the rest of the week ranged from six on Monday to 14 last Saturday.

Overall, there have been 16,847 cases — 15,352 confirmed and 1,495 probable — along with 69,532 negative tests.

The state Health Department also reported two deaths this week in the county — one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday — to bring the total to 224.

COVID-19 hospitalizations ranged from a low of 12 to a high of 15 this week at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Patients were between the ages of 33 and 94, according to the health care system’s weekday updates.

This month, there has been a daily average of 16 COVID patients and a total of 78 COVID-related admissions, Mount Nittany Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Upendra Thaker said Friday. Last month, there was an average daily count of 25 patients and a total of 153 admissions.

What’s the situation in PA?

During the past week, Pennsylvania reported 7,188 cases, a decrease of 3,245 from the previous seven days. Daily totals ranged from 1,658 last Saturday to 693 on Monday.

There have been 1,200,543 cases in all, along with 4,589,058 negative tests. Statewide, 94% of people have recovered.

Deaths decreased compared to the past week, with 197 new fatalities. There have been 27,187 deaths overall.

The daily average of hospitalizations continues to decrease, and the total number of patients dropped this week by 157.

How many vaccines have been given?

As of Friday, Pennsylvania has given 10,451,548 vaccine doses (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). More than 385,000 doses have been given this week.

An average of 57,000 people got vaccinated each day this week, a drop of about 9,400 from the previous week.

Across the entire state, first doses have been given to 57.6% of the state’s entire population, which ranks ninth in the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The CDC said 53.1% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 70.3% have gotten their first dose. The state ranks fifth for total doses given, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 142,051 doses have been given — 73,692 partial vaccinations and 68,359 full vaccinations.

Earlier this week, Mount Nittany Health unveiled an educational campaign to help community members have conversations with those who are reluctant to get the vaccine.

“Doctors’ orders: Don’t wait. Vaccinate!” offers resources such as a fact sheet, talking points, sample social media posts and a promotional flyer for personal or business use at mountnittany.org/covid/vaccine-resources.

“To date, just under 46 percent of Centre County residents are fully vaccinated, and we are moving in the right direction. We must continue (to) encourage others to schedule their vaccine appointment as soon as possible, if they have not yet done so,” Thaker said. “Whether speaking with family, friends or colleagues, facts are crucial to help with conversations about the vaccine, which is why Mount Nittany Health” started the campaign.

Pennsylvanians 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated. Appointments can be made with Mount Nittany Health at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Find other vaccine providers in the area at vaccines.gov.

“As we head into the first unofficial holiday of summer, remember that the vaccine is the best way to ensure your protection against COVID-19,” Thaker said Friday. “Also, keep in mind that the vaccine is about more than just you. It’s about all those around you — your grandparents, parents and friends. This vaccine is one step closer to being back together again.”

What’s the positivity rate?

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate decrease once again this week, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. The positivity rate during the period May 21-Thursday is 3.8%. The week before, it was 4.5%. Centre County’s rate ticked up to 3.9% from 3.7%.