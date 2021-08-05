CDC: Centre County now has ‘substantial’ COVID-19 transmission, masking indoors advised

Centre County is now among areas with “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new category, which came with a Thursday update of the CDC’s maps and data, brings with it new recommendations for residents. People in counties with substantial or high coronavirus transmission should wear a mask indoors even if fully vaccinated, according to the CDC’s guidance. Unvaccinated people are advised to always mask up indoors in public places.

When the new guidance was issued last week, most counties in Pennsylvania — including Centre — had low or moderate transmission levels. As of Thursday, more than half of the counties in the state fall into the substantial or high categories.

Huntingdon and Clearfield counties also have substantial transmission. Other counties surrounding Centre remain under moderate transmission.

The delta variant has fueled a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country. According to the CDC, weekly cases more than quintupled from the week ending June 30 compared to the week ending July 30.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though Penn State originally planned to adjust its masking policy on a campus-by-campus basis, based on county transmission reported by the CDC, it changed course on Wednesday due to rises cases across the commonwealth and the spread of the delta virus. Masks are now required in all indoor public spaces across all campuses.