COVID-19 booster shots available as cases continue to rise in Centre County

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Mount Nittany Health will offer booster shots to eligible patients.

After recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with compromised immune systems can make an appointment for a third vaccine dose at mountnittany.org/covid and click “Sign up now.” Children between ages 12 and 17 can make appointments directly with Mount Nittany Physician Group’s Boalsburg pediatrics practice at 814-466-7921.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine is also offering third doses to patients who meet the CDC criteria. Visit cvim.net for more information.

Mount Nittany and CVIM continue to offer first and second vaccine doses.

The situation in Centre County

Centre County’s daily COVID-19 case totals this week reached a high not seen since May.

Between last Saturday and Friday, 138 cases were reported; that’s 36 more than the previous week. This week’s daily totals ranged from a low of eight cases Monday to a high of 30 cases the day before. Sunday’s total was the county’s highest since May 25, when 46 cases were reported.

Overall, there have been 17,376 cases — 15,809 confirmed and 1,567 probable — along with 74,510 negative tests.

A new death was reported Wednesday, the county’s second this month, to bring the total to 230.

Substantial level of transmission

Centre County remained in the substantial level of community transmission Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Clinton and Clearfield counties were classified in the high level, while Centre County’s other neighbors were in the substantial level.

Every county in the state was in either the high or substantial level except for two: Juniata and Montour, which were both in the moderate level.

The CDC has four levels of community transmission: high, substantial, moderate and low. Nationwide, 87% of counties were in the high level as of Friday.

The picture in PA

Pennsylvania reported 15,889 cases this week, compared to 12,138 over the previous seven days. Thursday’s one-day total of 3,451 was the highest since April 28.

Overall, there have been 1,261,903 cases. There have been 5,051,076 negative tests, and 95% of people have recovered statewide.

Statewide, there have been 28,059 deaths, an increase of 102. Last week, there were 59 deaths.

The vaccination situation

In Centre County, 155,911 vaccinations have been given — 79,520 full and 76,391 partial. During the past week, 1,498 doses were administered, an increase of 349 from the previous week.

The CDC said 58.6% of the county’s total population has received at least one dose as of Friday while 50.7% are fully vaccinated. The 65 and up population continues to have the highest percentage of vaccinated members, with 98.6% having received at least one dose and 88.1% fully vaccinated.

Across the state, excluding Philadelphia, 11,974,770 vaccine doses have been given as of Friday, with 5,861,445 people fully vaccinated. An average of 15,500 people were vaccinated each day this week, about 500 more than the previous week.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all states for total doses given. Additionally, 64.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. CDC figures cover all 67 counties in the state.

Hospitalizations on the rise

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 11 COVID patients between ages 23 and 90, a spokesperson said Friday. This month, there have been a total of 39 COVID patients with a daily average of 12. In July, there were a total of 37 patients with a daily average of six.

“The COVID vaccine is highly effective and our best defense against the transmission of COVID in our community,” Tiffany Cabibbo, chief nursing officer and executive vice president, patient care services for Mount Nittany Health, said in a statement. “We have vaccinated more than 45,000 people in our community, and we strongly encourage everyone to receive it.”

Hospitalizations continue to increase statewide to levels not seen since May. Since the beginning of August, the number of COVID patients has more than doubled. Between Aug. 13 and Friday, there have been an additional 330 patients.

Mount Nittany officials continue to urge community members to follow COVID safety measures such as distancing, avoiding big groups, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently as the “(d)elta variant is highly contagious and has been proven to spread easily.”

Positivity rates jump

Centre County’s positivity rate rose during the period Aug. 13-Thursday, according to the state’s early warning monitoring system dashboard. The county’s rate jumped to 6.2% from the previous reading of 4.4%. Pennsylvania’s rate increased almost a full percentage point to 6.9%.

Across the state, the rates ranged from 2% in Montour County to 14.5% in Warren County.