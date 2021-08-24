Here’s where to get a COVID-19 test in Centre County as demand rises

A year after the state opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Centre County, demand for tests continues as cases rise locally and the delta variant surges across the country.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that it will continue its Centre County COVID-19 testing site for the general public at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturday until Aug. 31. The site is available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. Patients of all ages may utilize the site and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID and registration will also be completed on-site.

The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

There are also other local testing options available, but patients might have to get a referral and schedule an appointment. Some locations may only test for symptomatic patients.

Here’s where else to get a coronavirus test in Centre County:

Mount Nittany Health

Location: 1700 Old Gatesburg Road, State College. Open 4-7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. until noon Saturday. Patients with appointments can access the test site by parking in the lower level lot and entering the lab located in suite 100.

Referral required: Yes

Appointment required: Yes

Rapid test: No

Dr. Paul’s Clinic

Location: 1516 Martin St., State College. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Open noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and 2-3 p.m Sunday.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: No

Rapid test: Yes

Geisinger

Locations: Geisinger offers testing at any of ConvenientCare walk-in clinics at Best Buy Plaza, 1630 N. Atherton St., State College and 174 Buckaroo Lane, Bellefonte. Testing is available for anyone 12 months and older. Patients can save their spot online.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: Yes

Rapid test: No

If you meet the guidelines for COVID-19 testing, you can do one of the following:

Screen yourself for symptoms and, based on your self-screening results, schedule a COVID-19 test via patient portal myGeisinger (or the MyChart mobile app).

Call your primary care doctor.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 570-284-3657.

MedExpress Urgent Care

Location: 1613 N. Atherton St., Suite B, State College. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: No

Rapid test: Yes

Rite Aide

Location: 1536 N. Atherton St., State College. Pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: Yes

Mail-in and at-home tests are available.

CVS

Locations: 1630 S. Atherton St., State College and 815 N. Front St., Philipsburg. Pharmacy hours for the State College location are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pharmacy hours for the Philipsburg location are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: Yes

Mail-in and at-home tests are available.

Penn State

Students who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek out symptomatic testing through a university or local health care provider.

Student testing site: Unless they have been vaccinated, regular use of voluntary testing is strongly encouraged for any student taking in-person classes or living near a Penn State campus. Drop-in testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday at the Pegula Ice Arena and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday at the White Building for all students living on or near campus.

Referral required: No

Appointment required: No

Penn State employees working on campus may order a Vault Health mail-in test kit.