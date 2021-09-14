College Township council member makes run for Kerry Benninghoff’s PA House seat official

Paul Takac, a College Township Council member, recently announced his campaign for PA House District 171. Photo provided

Three months after launching an exploratory committee for PA House District 171, College Township council member Paul Takac has officially announced his candidacy for the seat currently held by House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte.

Takac is a longtime Centre County resident and a member of several local commissions and committees.

He made his campaign official Sunday at an event attended by state Rep. Scott Conkin, D-Rush Township, Jessica O’Hara, political director for the Centre County Democratic Committee, Pamela Robb, vice-chair of the Patton Township Board of Supervisors and others.

In a press release, Takac said he will champion good governance, environmental and economic leadership and investments in infrastructure including broadband access.

House District 171 covers portions of Centre and Mifflin counties. Benninghoff has held the seat since 1997. In the 2020 general election, he defeated Democrat candidate Peter Buck. Benninghoff has not yet announced plans for reelection.