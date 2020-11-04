Benninghoff, Borowicz win reelection. Here’s a look at other Pa. House races

Pennsylvania State Representative Stephanie Borowicz chats with supporters before the Donald Trump Jr. visit at Fullington Trailways in Benner Township on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Four legislators that represent Centre County in the state House of Representatives are expected to hold on to their seats.

Here’s a look at each race:

76th Legislativ e District

With 83% of precincts reporting, state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, will serve a second term, representing the 76th Legislative District, which includes Clinton County and parts of Centre County.

Holding on to her seat against Democratic challenger Joe Waltz, Borowicz won with 66% of the vote.

She also won in Centre County, with 8,068 unofficial votes to Waltz’s 3,160.

Borowicz is the first woman to represent the 76th Legislative District; she was first elected in 2018.

77th Legislative District

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, is leading his race in the 77th Legislative District, which includes Ferguson, Huston, Patton, Philipsburg and Rush townships and State College.

Conklin, who was first elected to the state house in 2006 after serving eight years as a Centre County commissioner, leads Republican challenger Steve Yetsko with 65.7% of the vote and 75% of precincts reporting.

81st Legislative District

State Rep. Rich Irvin, who was first elected in 2014, will maintain his role, serving as representative for the 81st legislative District.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Irvin took 69.2% of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Ian Kidd.

171st Legislative District

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff was reelected to his 13th term in the House.

Beating Democratic challenger and former Ferguson Township supervisor Peter Buck, Benninghoff will represent the 171st Legislative District, which includes parts of Centre and Mifflin counties.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Benninghoff received a total of 22,243 votes against the 13,958 total votes for Buck. Benninghoff also won in Centre County.