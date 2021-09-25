COVID-19 cases steady in Centre County, but hospitalizations continue to increase

The number of COVID-19 patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center is more than seven times higher than it was a year ago, officials said Friday, and most are unvaccinated.

Since Sept. 1, the hospital has treated 106 COVID patients; during the entirety of September 2020, the hospital treated 15 COVID patients.

The hospital’s average daily patient count was 34 this past week, compared to 28 from Sept. 11-17, Mount Nittany Health officials said. The average age of COVID patients is 58, Tiffany Cabibbo, Mount Nittany Health executive vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer, said in a statement.

As of Friday, Mount Nittany is treating 36 COVID patients between the ages of 19 and 89. Of that total, 29 are not vaccinated. Four patients are in the intensive care unit, while three are on ventilators.

Cabibbo called on community members “to please get vaccinated, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID boosters get the OK

Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine will be available locally after new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC advised that people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions should get a booster of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their most recent shot.

People ages 18-49 with underlying conditions and those ages 18-64 who are at increased risk of COVID exposure due to their job or live in an institutional setting can get a booster six months after their previous Pfizer shot, according to CDC guidance.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Those who meet the eligibility requirements can sign up for a booster with Mount Nittany Health at mountnittany.org/coronavirus. Click on the “Sign up now” button.

Appointments can be made with Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Booster shots are being given locally at Geisinger Philipsburg and the Geisinger Pharmacy location in State College. Visit Geisinger.org/COVIDVax for more information.

The Penn State situation

Over the most recent seven days of data, from Sept. 16-22, Penn State reported 63 cases of COVID-19 — from 58 students and five employees. Those numbers are a significant decrease from last week’s 116 cases, and continue to compare favorably to this time last year, when there were 694 positives between Sept. 17-24.

Based on data from the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, 34 students are in quarantine and isolation, meaning capacity now stands at 14%. And the testing positivity rate over the most recent seven days is at 0.7%.

Centre County cases up slightly

Centre County reported 398 new cases from Sept. 18-24, an increase of two from the previous seven days. Daily totals ranged from a low of 26 on Sept. 20 to a high of 73 on Sept. 24.

Overall, there have been 19,024 cases — 17,228 confirmed and 1,796 probable — along with 78,669 negative cases.

Two new deaths were reported, one on Sept. 18 and another on Sept. 22, to bring the total to 234.

The entire state of Pennsylvania remains in the high level of community transmission, the CDC said. CDC figures also show that In Centre County:

61.4% of the total population received at least one vaccine dose with 52.9% fully vaccinated.

68.4% of those 18 and older received at least one dose with 59% fully vaccinated.

99.9% of those 65 and older received at least one dose with 90.2% fully vaccinated.

The picture in PA

From Sept. 18-24, 32,579 cases were reported across the state, an increase of 645 compared to the previous week.

Pennsylvania has had a total of 1,402,826 cases, along with 5,390,149 negative tests. Statewide, 90% of people have recovered, the Department of Health said.

There have been 29,064 deaths, an increase of 252. The week before, there were 277 fatalities.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,651 COVID-19 patients across the state. Patient numbers haven’t been this high since late April.

The CDC said 68.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Tom Wolf said 85% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older have received their first vaccine dose.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached another milestone against COVID-19 and protecting ourselves and our loved ones against this deadly virus,” Wolf said in a statement. “I would like to thank all Pennsylvanians who have done their part to stop the spread of the virus and strongly encourage all eligible Pennsylvanians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.”

Cases in children

In Centre County, there were nine cases in children ages 0-4 and 81 cases in children ages 5-18 from Sept. 15-21, a drop from the previous week. That accounts for 23% of Centre County’s total cases during that period.

Statewide, cases in children ages 5-18 are 12.2 times higher this year compared to 2020. During the week of Sept. 15-21, 2020, there were 650 cases compared to 7,928 during the same period this year, the Health Department said.