More details, name of victim released in fatal I-99 crash

An Altoona woman was the victim of the fatal car crash early Friday morning on Interstate 99 in Blair County, a few miles from the Centre County border.

Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross told the Altoona Mirror that Mary Henry was pronounced dead at the scene from severe blunt force trauma after she was ejected from her vehicle.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. between the Port Matilda and Bald Eagle exits in the southbound lanes, when police say Henry lost control of the vehicle. Henry was not wearing a seat belt was ejected during the crash and died. The vehicle was fully involved in a fire when EMS personnel arrived at the scene minutes after the crash.

Interstate 99's southbound lanes between the two exits were shut down from about 2 to 11 a.m., according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen.

State police at Hollidaysburg and several Blair and Centre county fire companies responded to the scene.