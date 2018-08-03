Minor flooding reported in Spring, Bald Eagle creeks as water continues to rise

Most of Centre County is under a flood watch until 12:45 p.m. Friday as creek levels continue to rise after nearly two weeks of rain.
A flood warning has been issued for Bald Eagle Creek near the Beech Creek station, and for Spring Creek and all creeks and streams that feed into it, for the remainder of the morning and early afternoon. In fact, minor flooding is occuring at Spring Creek and Puddingtown Road is closed.
The water levels at Bald Eagle were measured this morning at 11.25 feet, .25 feet above the floodplane, indicating minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS expects Bald Eagle Creek to remain above the floodplane until early afternoon and cautions motorists not to drive through flooded roadways.
Spring Creek in Houserville is reported at 7.76 feet, which the NWS says is its third-highest level since 1990.
Other area expected to experience flash flooding include State College, Bellefonte, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Zion, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milesburg, Ramblewood, Blanchard, Whipple Dam State Park, Bald Eagle State Park, Rock Springs, Howard, Beech Creek, Unionville, Penn State and the Pennsylvania Military Museum.
