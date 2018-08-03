Bald Eagle Creek water levels are high after rainfall Friday, Aug 3, 2018 at the Milesburg Bridge.
How bad was the flash flooding in Centre County? CDT readers chime in

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

August 03, 2018 07:15 PM

Creek and stream levels swelled Friday as south-central Centre County received nearly 4 inches of rain, on top of what had accumulated over the past two weeks.

The State College, Bellefonte and Milesburg areas were under a flood warning until 3:45 p.m., and the county as a whole was under a flash flood/flood watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A small stream flood advisory was also in effect until 6:46 p.m.

The Centre Daily Times reached out to readers over social media to send in their photos and videos of the flooding, and they responded.

Here are some of the highlights:

ashley h.jpg
Water was starting to cover roads on Tadpole Road off of Whitehall Road as the farm field flooded.
Ashley Hardison Photo provided

jessica thompson 2.jpg
Jessica Thompson took this photo of the Milesburg area.
Jessica Thompson Photo provided

howard.jpg
Jessica Thompson took this photo at Bald Eagle State Park.
Jessica Thompson Photo provided

chelsea buchanan.jpg
Chelsea Buchanan snapped this of the Milesburg McDonald’s.
Chelsea Buchanan Photo provided


w branch road.jpg
Sue Runk took this photo from West Branch Road near the State College Borough Water Authority building.
Sue Runk Photo provided


Do you have any flooding photos you’d like to share? Comment on or send a message to the Centre Daily Times Facebook page.

The National Weather Service said about four inches of rain fell overnight as multiple local creeks spilled into roadways. Crews worked to close streets as traffic slowed to cross the water-covered throughways.

By

