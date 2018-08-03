How bad was the flash flooding in Centre County? CDT readers chime in

Creek and stream levels swelled Friday as south-central Centre County received nearly 4 inches of rain, on top of what had accumulated over the past two weeks.
The State College, Bellefonte and Milesburg areas were under a flood warning until 3:45 p.m., and the county as a whole was under a flash flood/flood watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. A small stream flood advisory was also in effect until 6:46 p.m.
The Centre Daily Times reached out to readers over social media to send in their photos and videos of the flooding, and they responded.
Here are some of the highlights:
Do you have any flooding photos you’d like to share? Comment on or send a message to the Centre Daily Times Facebook page.
