Third woman reports man posing as Uber driver in downtown State College, police say

A man posing as an Uber driver attempted to convince a woman to get in his light-colored SUV at the Metropolitan at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to State College police.
Police said the woman’s description of the man — a dark-skinned Caucasian with an average build — was similar to two previous reports a week prior, though the vehicle was different.
The woman told police she did not get in the vehicle because it did not match the description and had fake-looking Uber/Lyft stickers in the window. She ran away and was later picked up by the correct Uber, according to police.
Anyone who may have information about the vehicle or incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.
Police also encouraged Uber users to verify the driver’s information before getting in the vehicle with them.
