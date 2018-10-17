Police release more details about serious multi-vehicle crash in Boalsburg

Medical personnel at UPMC Altoona were able to save the left leg of a Boalsburg man who was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shingletown Road and South Atherton Street, according to State College police.
Boalsburg and Alpha fire companies, along with State College police and Centre LifeLink EMS, responded to the crash on Friday to find 20-year-old Mark Snejko trapped in his 1997 Lexus ES300 with the vehicle’s engine on fire.
As the Boalsburg Fire Company extinguished the fire, police spoke with two area residents who witnessed the crash.
According to the accident report, one witness said Clarence Rhodes, a 68-year-old from Martinsburg, attempted to turn left onto Shingletown Road from Boalsburg Avenue when Snejko entered the intersection “visibly fast” from South Atherton Street.
The witness told police that Snejko then collided with Rhodes’ 2008 GMC Sierra and both cars were “flying up into the air” before they collided with William Miller and his 2018 Honda HR-V.
As he exited his vehicle, a second witness said he heard another man say, “I was up at Scenery Drive with this guy and he was flying down the hill. He musta been going over 70.”
The speed limit is 45 MPH, according to police.
Police said Rhodes’ vehicle rolled onto its right side, struck the traffic island, “uprighted itself” and hit a sign before coming to a stop. Rhodes’ vehicle stopped 34 feet from the point of impact, while Snejko’s vehicle stopped 41.5 feet from the point of impact, according to police.
Snejko was conscious, speaking and “noticeably calm,” according to Timney. After about 30 minutes, he was extricated and flown to UPMC Altoona.
Police said Snejko had severe lower extremity trauma, which included his left femur being exposed at the knee.
Both Rhodes and Miller, a 65-year-old from State College, were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash and there has been no determination on potential charges.
On Tuesday, police urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it to call the department at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip.
