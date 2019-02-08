Were you stuck in hourslong traffic on the Seven Mountains? Relief is in sight, PennDOT says

For those who were stuck in hourslong traffic through Potters Mills Gap on Friday, relief is near.
“The shoulder work causing today’s delays is a one-day operation that will be completed within the hour,” PennDOT District 2 spokesman Tim Nebgen said just before 2 p.m.
Friday’s construction is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s $82 million project to ease congestion and improve safety on U.S. Route 322 through the Seven Mountains and into Potters Mills.
PennDOT sent out a release last Friday, warning motorists of delays Thursday and Friday as an alternating traffic pattern would be enforced between Route 144 and Decker Valley Road while the shoulder repairs took place.
Frustrated motorists took to social media Friday morning and afternoon, posting photos of standstill traffic, and reporting stoppages of 15-20 minutes as they slowly moved through the mountain pass. Traffic was backed up to as far as the Harley Davidson dealership past Tusseyville on the Centre County side, and several people reported taking upward of an hour and a half to get through the area.
“We want to thank the traveling public for their continued patience as we continue work on this complex project,” Nebgen said. “As work progresses, delays of this nature will become fewer and far between.”
The project to set for completion and fully open to traffic by October 2020.
In the meantime, PennDOT encourages motorists who regularly travel through that area to check its project webpage for construction information, and 511pa.com or the 511PA app for real-time traffic updates.
