Is a winter break coming? Project updates for Atherton Street, Potters Mills Gap construction

Construction on North Atherton Street is scheduled to shutdown for the winter next week, according to PennDOT.

The plan for the project, which is ahead of schedule, is to continue work through Jan. 11 before shutting down the following day. Work is scheduled to pick back up full time in March and continue throughout the year.

In the meantime, PennDOT crews plan on completing “minor work” between West Aaron Drive and Park Avenue from Monday through Jan. 11. Crews also plan on removing concrete blankets and performing minor grade adjustments to driveways from Cherry Lane to Hillcrest Avenue.

PennDOT also said there is a chance contractors return before March for traffic signal work, but that has not been finalized.

“Should the signal work take place, it would be completed during daylight hours and entail only short-term lane closures,” PennDOT said.

Construction causes slow moving single lane traffic in both directions on North Atherton Street near Hillcrest Avenue on Dec. 5, 2018. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

Potters Mills Gap project

Motorists that frequent Route 322 and Potters Mills Gap, however, won’t be as fortunate.

“Traffic stops are expected to continue” as PennDOT attempts to finish work on the third and final phase of the project that dates back to 2015.

Through Jan. 11, eastbound and westbound motorists may encounter stops of up to 15 minutes as rock fall work continues between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road will remain in place throughout the winter with one lane available in each direction.