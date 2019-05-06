Traffic was backed up on U.S. 322 Monday morning — but not for construction

A car caught fire Monday morning while being towed over the Seven Mountains on U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township The cause of the fire is unknown, according to Centre Hall Fire Company. Photo provided

Heavy black smoke billowed over the Seven Mountains on Monday morning when a vehicle caught fire while being towed by a mobile home on U.S. Route 322, causing travel delays into Centre County.

Centre Hall Fire Company and Mifflin County’s Milroy Hose Company were dispatched at 9:39 a.m. for the report of a fully involved vehicle fire near the Decker Valley Road intersection in Potter Township, called in by a state Department of Transportation worker. PennDOT crews at work in the construction zone were able to disconnect the vehicle from the motor home, according to Centre County 911 dispatch reports.

Once on scene, the engine crew knocked the fire out within a minute with water and foam, Centre Hall Fire Company said.

Route 322 westbound was closed in both lanes for about an hour, according to PennDOT, while emergency crews cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Centre Hall Fire Company said.