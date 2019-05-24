What is the weather going to be like in Centre County for Memorial Day weekend?

Storms across Centre County flood out Fourth of July A large thunderstorm dropped several inches of rain on Centre County Wednesday, flooding roadways and shutting down Fourth of July celebrations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A large thunderstorm dropped several inches of rain on Centre County Wednesday, flooding roadways and shutting down Fourth of July celebrations.

If you’re planning to spend time outside this weekend, enjoying Centre County’s state parks, trout streams or Memorial Day activities in Boalsburg, you might want to pack an umbrella — and sunscreen.

This Memorial Day weekend will be a mixed bag of weather, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Gresiak. From the possibility of more severe thunderstorms on Saturday to 80 degrees and sunny on Monday, people should be prepared for all types of weather this weekend.

“It’s going to be kind of a mishmash,” Gresiak said. “We’re going to have some rain, and we’re going to have some nice weather in between.”

Here’s how Gresiak breaks it down:

Saturday

The day with the highest risk for rain and severe weather is Saturday, Gresiak said. It will start to get humid during the day, then showers and thunderstorms will start rolling in over the course of the afternoon and continuing into the night.

“I think as far as outdoor activity, tomorrow morning should be OK, but as you get later in the day, you’ll have to be keeping eye to the sky for showers and thunderstorms,” he said.





As was the case Thursday evening and last Sunday, Gresiak said, those storms will bring with them the risk of severe weather, with isolated instances of hail and damaging winds.

As for temperatures, Gresiak said it’s looking like a high of 75 degrees and low of 63 degrees at night.

“It’ll be kind of a warm and muggy night tomorrow night,” he said.

Sunday

Sunday is difficult to predict, Gresiak said, because it could rain at almost any time.

“But it’s not going to be a washout or anything,” he said.

The best chance of rain looks to be in the morning, with another batch coming in during the late afternoon and at night, Gresiak said.

“Sunday it looks like a humid, kind of a warm day,” he said. “We’re expecting highs of about 80-82 degrees. There will be periods of clouds and sun, and, again, a shower or thunderstorm on a couple of occasions.”





Monday

People looking to attend outdoor memorial services, enjoy the vendor’s fair, fireman’s carnival and music in Boalsburg or take advantage of their day off work with a picnic are in luck — Monday is looking like it’ll have the best forecast of the weekend.

“It looks like the showers are going to move away, if not by daybreak then very shortly afterward,” Gresiak said. “Then most of the day turns out pretty nice.”

Monday is looking to be partly to mostly sunny, with a high up to 80 degrees, according to Gresiak. Although humidity is expected to decrease, it will still be warm.

People will want to wear their sunscreen Monday, Gresiak said.