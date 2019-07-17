Benefit show planned in honor of 13-year-old Port Matilda equestrian killed in accident

Ashley Stout at the 2017 U.S. Eventing Association American Eventing Championships. U.S. Eventing Association

A horse show is planned next month in honor of the Park Forest Middle School student who died Thursday in a horse riding accident, with 100% of the event’s proceeds going to the 13-year-old’s family.

The Ashley Stout Memorial Benefit Show is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at Chestnut Ridge Equestrian Center at Slab Cabin Farm, 3261 Shingletown Road, State College.

Stout and her horse, Grady, died after a rotational fall at Standing Ovation Equestrian Center in Halfmoon Township. Her family and trainer, Lindsay Hafer, approved the show, CREC business owner Wendy Johnson said.

“It was the right thing to do,” Johnson said. “The horse community, we don’t oftentimes come together as one big group. It is a very competitive sport, but this was our way of showing the Stout family that we love them and we support them and we valued Ashley’s life and we want to honor her memory.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Show jumping, dressage and bareback jumping sessions are scheduled. Prizes from several local sponsors and memorial decals will be given to all participants. Entries are due by 9 p.m. July 27.

The Stout family and Hafer will have the final say over how the money is spent, but Johnson said she expects the money to be used to benefit younger riders in Stout’s name. Johnson also said she hopes the show will be the first of an ongoing series.

Ashley Stout U.S. Eventing Association Photo provided

“In so many instances, there’s a tragedy, something happens, everyone comes together and then a week from now everyone stops talking about it,” Johnson said. “We don’t want it to be like that. We want her name and her legacy to be remembered and honored around here for many, many years to come.”

Taylor Foxhall, who is organizing the event alongside Johnson and is a local trainer and riding instructor, developed the idea the day Stout died. Foxhall said she received about six phone calls as the news began to circulate, even though she did not know Stout or her family.

“It completely floors you, whether it’s at your place or not,” Foxhall said. “We have a pretty large horse community, but a large lack of accessible shows at the grassroots level, so I just wanted to set up something that was nice, but also affordable and fun for all disciplines and levels.”

Stout, a member of the U.S. Eventing Association and U.S. Pony Club, was second in the nation for junior riders in the USEA’s training division. She was selected to participate in the North American Youth Championships from July 24-28 in Montana.

The riders selected alongside Stout plan to wear commemorative bracelets and turquoise lapel ribbons imprinted with #Ride4Ashley during the competition, USEA area two coordinator Chris Donovan said.

A remembrance in honor of Stout during the NYAC welcome ceremony is also scheduled, according to the USEA.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that her name and her legacy, and Grady’s legacy, lives on in this area and throughout the country,” Johnson said. “She was the best of the best and we want them to be remembered. And what better way to do that than to encourage and support the younger generation.”