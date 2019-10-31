Spooked by the weather? Trick-or-treat postponed in areas of Centre County

Several municipalities throughout Centre County postponed trick-or-treat to 6-8 p.m. Saturday because of inclement weather, local police departments said Thursday morning.

State College, Ferguson, Patton, Harris, College and Halfmoon townships were the first to postpone trick-or-treat this year in the county. Spring Township and Bellefonte postponed shortly after.

Tonight's Trick or Treat is postponed till SATURDAY, 11/2 from 6-8pm due to the weather for State College Borough, Harris, College, Patton & Ferguson Townships. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/01fjLDP4KM — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) October 31, 2019

Temperatures are expected to be about 60 degrees Thursday evening, though occasional showers with “heavy downpours” and wind gusts upward of 30 mph are possible, AccuWeather said Wednesday.

Philipsburg extended trick-or-treat into Friday, Hope Fire Company said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Trick-or-treaters are invited to participate from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For families looking to avoid the rain, local businesses and Penn State planned indoor activities to celebrate Halloween.

Barnes & Noble plans to have a costume contest from 6-7 p.m., while Nittany Valley Sports Centre is set to have Halloween cornhole, soccer, kickball, basketball, dodgeball, bingo and a costume parade and contest from 6-8 p.m.

The Centre County Youth Service Bureau plans to have free arts and crafts, treat bags and hot dogs from 5-7 p.m. at the Penns Valley YMCA.

Penn State’s Palmer Museum is scheduled to have art heist escape room games from 6-7 p.m., zombie adventure tours through its art galleries from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 8 p.m. There will also be face mask decorating, a photo booth and refreshments throughout the night.

Check back for updates.