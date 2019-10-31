Community

NWS issues tornado watch for Halloween night in Centre County

As several local municipalities postponed trick-or-treat because of forecasted severe weather, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Thursday afternoon for areas including Centre County.

The watch is in effect through midnight. Marble-size hail and widespread wind gusts upward of 75 mph are possible, the NWS said.

Centre Region municipalities, Spring Township and Bellefonte postponed trick-or-treat to 6-8 p.m. Saturday because of the predicted weather.

Philipsburg extended trick-or-treat into Friday, Hope Fire Company said Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters are invited to participate from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Walker, Benner, Marion and Snow Shoe townships, as well as Millheim borough, are still scheduled to trick-or-treat Thursday evening.

A tornado watch means a tornado is possible. If the watch is upgraded to a warning, a tornado is happening or imminent.

The last recorded tornado in Centre County was an E1 in Rebersburg in May 2017.

Profile Image of Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto
Bret Pallotto primarily reports on courts and crime for the Centre Daily Times. He grew up in Lewistown and graduated from Lock Haven University.
