NWS issues tornado watch for Halloween night in Centre County
As several local municipalities postponed trick-or-treat because of forecasted severe weather, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Thursday afternoon for areas including Centre County.
The watch is in effect through midnight. Marble-size hail and widespread wind gusts upward of 75 mph are possible, the NWS said.
Centre Region municipalities, Spring Township and Bellefonte postponed trick-or-treat to 6-8 p.m. Saturday because of the predicted weather.
Philipsburg extended trick-or-treat into Friday, Hope Fire Company said Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters are invited to participate from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Walker, Benner, Marion and Snow Shoe townships, as well as Millheim borough, are still scheduled to trick-or-treat Thursday evening.
A tornado watch means a tornado is possible. If the watch is upgraded to a warning, a tornado is happening or imminent.
The last recorded tornado in Centre County was an E1 in Rebersburg in May 2017.
