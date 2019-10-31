NWS issues tornado watch for Halloween night in Centre County

As several local municipalities postponed trick-or-treat because of forecasted severe weather, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Thursday afternoon for areas including Centre County.

The watch is in effect through midnight. Marble-size hail and widespread wind gusts upward of 75 mph are possible, the NWS said.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of Central Pennsylvania until 12AM. As shown below, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop this afternoon in western PA and race east. This line will be capable of winds in excess of 70mph and embedded tornadoes. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/uHBpWqcQmo — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 31, 2019

Centre Region municipalities, Spring Township and Bellefonte postponed trick-or-treat to 6-8 p.m. Saturday because of the predicted weather.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Philipsburg extended trick-or-treat into Friday, Hope Fire Company said Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters are invited to participate from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Walker, Benner, Marion and Snow Shoe townships, as well as Millheim borough, are still scheduled to trick-or-treat Thursday evening.

A tornado watch means a tornado is possible. If the watch is upgraded to a warning, a tornado is happening or imminent.

The last recorded tornado in Centre County was an E1 in Rebersburg in May 2017.