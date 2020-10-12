Centre Daily Times Logo
Centre County Coroner’s Office called to multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 80

The Centre County Coroner’s Office responded Monday to a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Marion Township.

Multiple tractor-trailers overturned about 6:30 p.m., according to dispatch. All lanes are closed between Exit 158 and Exit 161, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash was at least the second on Monday in Centre County. One person died after a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 322 in Potter Township, the county coroner’s office said.

