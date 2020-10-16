Mount Nittany Health reports 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week

Seventeen people have been hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center because of the new coronavirus since Sunday, the health care system said Friday.

There was a total of 11 people hospitalized Friday, with ages ranging from 52 to 92. Six are nursing home residents.

”We’ve reached a critical point in COVID activity in our community, and we understand and share in your concern regarding the rising numbers of positive test results we seen in recent weeks,” Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said in a written statement.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have remained at near record levels in Centre County for nearly a week. The College Township-based hospital activated its COVID-19 surge capacity plan Oct. 9 as a response to the influx.

The plan, which includes the rescheduling of elective procedures and surgeries that require an overnight admission, remains in effect. Decisions about the viability of surgeries are expected to be made on a daily basis.

Mount Nittany developed in May a 21-bed specialized unit to treat patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

“At this time, we cannot stress enough how critical it is for community members to follow safety measures to mitigate spread of the virus,” Joshi said. “In the absence of an effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must continue to practice social distancing, masking, and hand-washing protocols, and stay home if not feeling well. We can help to keep ourselves and one another safe, but we must work together.”