Centre County adds 37 new cases of COVID-19; Pennsylvania has 1,857 new positives
Centre County added 37 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, bringing its total to 3,687 since March 20. Of the total cases, 3,588 are confirmed and 99 probable. There have been 33,339 negative tests.
There are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County, according to the state’s dashboard. One of those patients is using a ventilator. Mount Nittany Health on Friday said the age range of those 11 hospitalized was 52 to 92. Six were nursing home residents.
The DOH counts 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Centre County, for a death rate of 9.2 per 100,000 residents.
The state reported a total of 180,943 cases on Saturday, and increase of 1,857. The state added nine new deaths, bringing the total to 8,466. The DOH estimates that 80% of patients have recovered.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,246 confirmed (13 new cases), 46 probable (10 new cases)
- 16802 (University Park): 571 (7 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 251 (4 new cases), 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 136, 12 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 49 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 36 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 29, 0 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 28, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 27, (1 new case) 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 12 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16860 (Munson): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16804 (State College): 6 (at least 2 new cases)
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16677, 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
According to the state’s early warning dashboard, Centre County saw 124 less cases from Oct. 9-19 than Oct. 2-8. That marks the largest decrease in cases in the state. Centre County no longer has the highest incidence rate in the state, falling to third behind Huntingdon and Bradford. Centre’s incidence rate fell to 188 per 100,000 residents this past week from 264.1 the previous week. The county’s percent positivity fell to 5.6% from 7.8%.
While the amount of cases appear to be trending downward, hospitalizations are up. Centre County saw an average of 10.9 daily hospitalization from Oct. 9-19, an increase of 5.2 from the previous week. The percentage of emergency department visits due to COVID-19-like illness also increased to 2% from 1.7%.
There have been 65 cases among residents and 37 among employees at 11 Centre County long-term care facilities. The DOH attributes nine of the county’s 15 deaths to nursing or personal care home residents.
