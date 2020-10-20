Free COVID-19 testing will return to the Nittany Mall. Here’s what to know

Following contract approval from the Centre County Board of Commissioners, free COVID-19 testing will resume next week at the Nittany Mall.

The board approved a 15-day contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare that will allow the pop-up site to resume operations at a cost not to exceed $258,911. The site, which can accommodate up to 300 tests per day, will be paid for by the county’s coronavirus relief funds and will remain free to residents, starting Oct. 26.

The state Department of Health operated a pop-up site to provide free access to 2,700 tests at the mall location from Sept. 25-Oct. 10. When the operation concluded, the health team was deployed to other parts of the state to continue testing.

The contract, approved Tuesday, will allow the pop-up site to continue testing as it was conducted last month, with tests administered five days a week. Due to the change in weather, tests will be given inside the mall at the former Bon-Ton storefront.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site until Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Symptoms are not required in order to receive a test, and appointments are not necessary; however, a photo ID or insurance card is required upon arrival. Registration would be completed on-site.