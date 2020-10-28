Centre County Coroner’s Office confirms 14th death attributed to COVID-19

A 14th death attributed to the new coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

A 77-year-old man died Tuesday at Mount Nittany Medical Center, county Coroner Scott Sayers and hospital spokesperson Anissa Ilie said. He was not a long-term care facility resident.

The death was the first attributed by the coroner’s office to COVID-19 since Oct. 23. Ages have ranged from 69 to 101.

The state Health Department did not report any new deaths Wednesday in Centre County. Its tally remained at 16.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The DOH identifies deaths by county of legal residence, not by where the death happened. Coroners may identify deaths by where they happened, which is not used for public health practices.

Pennsylvania reported the second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 2,228 new cases. The five highest one-day increases have all occurred in the past seven days.

Centre County added 41 new cases to push the total to 4,138 since March 20. Of that total, 3,971 cases are confirmed and 167 are probable. There have been 35,981 negative tests and 16 deaths.

Fourteen patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a decrease of two — and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER