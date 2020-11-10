Free COVID-19 testing will continue at the Nittany Mall. Here’s what to know

Centre County residents will continue to have access to free COVID-19 testing at the Nittany Mall pop-up site.

The board of commissioners approved a one-week contract extension with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare on Tuesday to continue operating the free testing site, located inside the former Bon-Ton storefront. The location has averaged about 125 tests per day over the past three weeks. The site will be open for 10 hours per day beginning Nov. 17 until Nov. 21.

“I’ve received many comments from a variety of individuals, talking about the ease of using the site and what a great resource it’s been,” county administrator Margaret Gray said.

The state Department of Health operated a pop-up site to provide free access to 2,700 tests at the mall location from Sept. 25-Oct. 10. When the operation concluded, the health team was deployed to other parts of the state to conduct testing. Last month, the board of commissioners opted to enter a 15-day contract with AMI to continue testing, beginning Oct. 26.

The site is funded through CARES Act money awarded to Centre County earlier this year.

“AMI believes it would be beneficial ... to go with a 10-hour day,” Gray said. “They think that they’re missing people who might be inclined to come to the site after 6 at night, and their experience in other locations is that the 10-hour day does capture more of the people needing tested.”

Based on assessment of community need, AMI is willing to operate on a week-by-week basis, Gray said. The board of commissioners will regroup before Thanksgiving to discuss renewing the contract again.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site with no symptoms or appointment needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on-site.