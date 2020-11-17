Contract for Centre County’s free COVID-19 testing site extended for 3rd time

With an increased need for testing, the Centre County pop-up COVID-19 testing site will continue operations into next month.

The board of commissioners extended the contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare on Tuesday to allow testing to run from Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 8-12. The free testing site, located inside the former Bon-Ton storefront at the Nittany Mall, had been averaging about 125 tests per day.

Those numbers doubled last week — amounting to more than 250 tests per day — county Administrator Margaret Gray said.

Testing will not be available the week of Thanksgiving, but when operations resume, the walk-in site will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

“We are entering the most challenging time during this pandemic, coming into flu and cold season,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said. “We’re seeing our numbers spike across the country, here in the commonwealth. This is not the time to be letting off on the gas.”

The state Department of Health operated a pop-up site to provide free access to 2,700 tests at the mall location from Sept. 25-Oct. 10. When the operation concluded, the health team was deployed to other parts of the state to conduct testing.

Pipe and Commissioner Mark Higgins expressed hope for vaccine development and release in 2021 but said they support continued testing as long as there is community need and funds are available to pay for the site.

“There must be quite a demand out there,” Higgins said. “I know we’ve received numerous compliments from citizens as to how smooth the process is, how quickly it runs and how nice it’s that you can just access it through the exterior door at the mall at the old Bon-Ton location.”

The site is funded through CARES Act money awarded to Centre County earlier this year, and this is the third time the commissioners have decided to extend the county contract with AMI.

“I can support through the 12th, I guess, but at that point, I would say probably wrap it up,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said, adding that the county has been “generous” with providing the service.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site, and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on-site.