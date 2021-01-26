State College police looking into threatening letter sent to organizer of political petition

Centre Daily Times, file

State College police are currently investigating a threatening letter sent to the organizer of a political petition involving the Centre County Republicans, one that wished death upon the organizer while advising him to get round-the-clock police protection.

The letter, riddled with vulgarity and exclamation marks, wished for the death of liberals and/or the petition organizer at least twice. It also ended with the line, “You should get police protection 24/7/365!!!”

A police spokesperson acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that the investigation was ongoing but said the department had no further information to report.

The petition in question was circulated by State College resident and Penn State professor Jon Brockopp two days after the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., and two days after the Centre County Republicans had organized a bus trip to the nation’s Capitol. The petition demanded the CCR acknowledge the presidential election was not stolen, cooperate with law enforcement on who stormed the Capitol and document the COVID-19-related steps being taken for county residents who made the trip.

More than 500 signed the petition within five days of its creation. And the petition received further attention Jan. 17, when an entity called the “Concerned Citizens of Central PA” took out a full-page ad in the Centre Daily Times to publish it.

The Centre County Republicans have not yet publicly addressed any of the points in the petition. But CCR chairperson Kris Eng denounced the threatening letter Monday, in which the anonymous writer claimed to be part of the CCR.

“I completely denounce the letter, the contents of the letter and the intent of the letter,” she told the CDT. “I have nothing to do with it nor do I know of anybody who has that kind of ill will.”

Brockopp didn’t anticipate the petition to take off like it did. But he said he felt an obligation, especially with Eng as a neighbor and acquaintance, to be honest and upfront about something he felt was wrong.

Knowing what he knows now, he said he’d still start the petition all over again if given the choice.

“Obviously, I would be devastated if anyone in my family were hurt because of this,” he said, alluding to the threat. “But the fact is that we have to be able to risk something for democracy. And I honestly believe that democracy is at stake here. So putting myself out there is a very small sacrifice.”

The letter was mailed to Brockopp based on the address included in the full-page ad. Brockopp believes the writer likely got his name by performing a reverse-address search online because the letter was addressed to “Occupant” and included three names near the end, such as his and the former homeowner’s.

The CDT has elected not to republish the letter in its entirety due to its vulgarity. But it reads early on, “We, the CCR, certainly hope that more action is taken that results in the death of all You f------ liberal, progressive, socialist, communist b-------!!” And later, “We, the CCR, hope that you all die of covid. Yes, you are reading that right. We, the CCR, hope you all rot to death!!”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact State College police at 234-7150, via email at police@statecollegepa.us or with an anonymous tip online.