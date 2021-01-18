A State College church known for its ‘liberal faith’ was burglarized. Here’s what happened

Centre Daily Times, file

A State College church that bills itself as a “leading voice of liberal faith in our community” was recently broken into and a small fire started, both the church and police announced Monday.

According to police, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County (780 Waupelani Drive Extension) discovered damage from the burglary Sunday — although it’s not clear exactly when the damage was done. The church, which has hung “Black Lives Matter” signs around the building, continues to hold virtual services, but it closed its physical building last March due to the pandemic. It plans to reopen in May 2021.

Police said an unknown person, or persons, broke a window and entered the building before starting a small fire in a church classroom. The extent of the damage is considered minor, although Rev. Carol Thomas Cissel said the cost of the damage is not yet known.

“We were fortunate,” Cissel said. “They didn’t go out of the classroom and vandalize our entire building. And we were lucky because that did not happen.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after stickers linked to a white supremacist organization were found downtown and after Bellefonte’s rainbow-colored Pride wall was vandalized.

The State College church is part of a “Welcoming Congregations Program” that embraces the LGBTQ community. But a police spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times that, “There’s nothing indicating that had anything to do with any other event.”

In a written statement, the church’s board of trustees said it was deeply saddened by the act.

“Violence is never the answer,” the statement read. “We continue to believe in the goodwill of our neighbors and the kindness of the State College community. Our fellowship is a steady beacon of light for all — for those on the margins, for those who are considered the other, for everyone hoping, wishing, and praying for justice and desiring a better world.

“That will not change.”

Police are asking that anyone who may have more information contact the department via phone at 234-7150, via email at police@statecollegepa.us or via an anonymous tip through the website.