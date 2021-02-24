Want a say in climate action planning in the Centre Region? A community survey opens soon

Solar panels line the roof of State College Community Land Trust’s GreenBuild housing project in 2018. adrey@centredaily.com

As local governing bodies continue to invest in sustainable practices, the latest form of climate action planning will soon arrive in Centre Region mailboxes.

Hoping for input on how to make the community a more “healthy, equitable, resilient and sustainable” place to live, the Centre Region Council of Governments plans to release a survey to help draft its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. The survey, which will be sent to 3,000 random addresses by the end of the month, was presented by COG Sustainability Planner Pam Adams and approved at Monday’s general forum meeting.

“It’s going to provide us with some information on what folks know, where they fall with the discussion on climate action, as well as, we think, we’ll probably get some key teaching points to help us with the planning as far as what we need to do as far as actions,” Adams said.

A postcard mailer will be sent to 2,000 homeowners and 1,000 rental residential properties — not apartment buildings — in order to reflect community makeup. The survey, which does not ask for identifying information, will also be open to the entire community at centresustains.com.

It asks questions about support for local government initiatives and strategies, factors that affect the likelihood of following sustainable practices and more.

Participants are asked to complete the survey by April 30, and respondents could win an Envinity home energy audit or a Downtown State College Improvement District gift card.

In July, the COG adopted a climate resolution, committing itself to a “pragmatic, fiscally responsible” strategy to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in 2050. The resolution identifies four actions that aim to increase energy efficiency and protect the region from climate vulnerabilities. Centre Regional Planning Agency Planning Director Jim May estimates the plan will be completed by the end of summer.

With a 55% increase in extreme rain since 1898, State College has seen adverse effects from climate change, Adams said. She added that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spent an extra $125.7 million for flood and landslide infrastructure in 2018 alone.

“Pennsylvania is mostly affected by these extreme rain events; that’s sort of the big impact that we’re seeing here, and it costs money,” she said. “It’s also a safety issue. It’s a public disruption, and then, farmers are also impacted by the extreme weather too.”

Wanting to plan for and adapt to climate change through education and partnerships, the COG plan will include community goals and guidance — not just municipal operations — but each sector should begin with local government action and planning, Adams said. The document will highlight climate strategies for water, agriculture and land management, waste, energy and transportation.

“A lot of work has been happening on identifying practices, determining our vulnerabilities, and we’re now going out to the public to start talking about them to help us prioritize,” Adams said, adding that she hopes it reaches “all members of the community.”