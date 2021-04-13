Local tax returns are still due Thursday, but late fees are waived in Centre County. Here’s why

Local taxes are still due Thursday, but Centre County residents will not face fees or penalties for missing the deadline.

The Centre County Tax Collection Committee unanimously voted to pass a resolution Monday night that waived penalty and interest for returns submitted after the deadline. The decision, which covers the term from April 15 to May 17, was the result of inaction from the Pennsylvania General Assembly to pass legislation that extended the deadline to match federal and state tax deadlines.

“Please understand the resolution does not change the due date or deadline for filing and payment of local individual earned income as nor the tax collector nor the tax collection committee has that authority,” CCTCC chairman Randy Brown said in a statement.

Last month, the Internal Revenue Service and Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced an extended May 17 deadline for taxes. Pennsylvania taxpayers have an additional month to file their 2020 personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments. But the Local Tax Enabling Act governs the collection of local income taxes and states that every taxpayer should file returns and pay their taxes on or before April 15 in Pennsylvania.

Last year, the state approved legislation that extended the deadlines, but it expired July 31. Because a new proposal or extension of the previous law has not been enacted by the General Assembly, the deadline remains Thursday.