Centre County businesses received $1.4M for COVID-19 relief. More funds are available for grant’s second phase

Centre County has awarded most of its $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds to local businesses, but there’s still time to apply for the second round of allocations.

The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday that $1.4 million of grants, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, have been awarded to 67 area hospitality industry businesses as part of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. That leaves $384,232 remaining to help alleviate financial burdens caused by the pandemic and mitigation efforts.

The most recent recipients include restaurants, hotels and bars.

The county has contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments to help manage and administer the grants.

Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses, which include hotels, bed and breakfasts, restaurants, bars, taverns, catering companies and food trucks. A full list of eligibility requirements and prioritization guidelines, as well as applications, can be found on the Community Giving Foundation’s website. Applications will be accepted until the funds are exhausted or June 15.

“This has been another successful round of funding that is going directly to hurting businesses. The funds are going quickly, which shows tremendous need,” Commissioner Michael Pipe said in a statement. “At this rate, the grants will be awarded before June 15, so we encourage additional hospitality businesses to apply quickly.”

Priority will be given to businesses that did not already receive COVID-19 relief funds; that were subject to closure following last year’s disaster emergency declaration or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31 to Dec. 31 compared to the same time period in 2019.