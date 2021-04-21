Community

As Patton Crossing moves ahead, here’s how $1.5M in state funds will help traffic in the area

With help from state funding, a Centre County roadway will be made safer as a development project moves forward.

More than $1.5 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was awarded to allow for the expansion of the intersection along North Atherton and Woodycrest streets, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, announced Wednesday.

The funds will add a new site access road opposite of Woodycrest Street, create a four-way intersection and include construction of an access road into the Patton Crossing development. Other improvements will be made to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

“This project will play a strong role in protecting the safety of motorists in the area and ensuring our infrastructure can meet the growing needs of local communities,” Corman said in a statement. “Keeping our local infrastructure strong is a high priority for me, so I am thankful that this grant will support these critical improvements.”

Once complete, Patton Crossing will serve as a mixed-use residential and retail plaza. An Aldi grocery store is the first business slated for construction on the site.

The total grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was nearly $1.8 million, with $250,000 going toward the construction of Action Sports Park in State College Borough, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, stated in a news release.

“These worthwhile investments will ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in an already-busy area of the district, and also provide an enjoyable recreational opportunity for residents and visitors,” Conklin said.

Profile Image of Marley Parish
Marley Parish
Marley Parish reports on local government for the Centre Daily Times. She grew up in Slippery Rock and graduated from Allegheny College.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service