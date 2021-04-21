As Patton Crossing moves ahead, here’s how $1.5M in state funds will help traffic in the area

With help from state funding, a Centre County roadway will be made safer as a development project moves forward.

More than $1.5 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was awarded to allow for the expansion of the intersection along North Atherton and Woodycrest streets, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, announced Wednesday.

The funds will add a new site access road opposite of Woodycrest Street, create a four-way intersection and include construction of an access road into the Patton Crossing development. Other improvements will be made to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

“This project will play a strong role in protecting the safety of motorists in the area and ensuring our infrastructure can meet the growing needs of local communities,” Corman said in a statement. “Keeping our local infrastructure strong is a high priority for me, so I am thankful that this grant will support these critical improvements.”

Once complete, Patton Crossing will serve as a mixed-use residential and retail plaza. An Aldi grocery store is the first business slated for construction on the site.

The total grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was nearly $1.8 million, with $250,000 going toward the construction of Action Sports Park in State College Borough, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, stated in a news release.

“These worthwhile investments will ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in an already-busy area of the district, and also provide an enjoyable recreational opportunity for residents and visitors,” Conklin said.