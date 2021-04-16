Could State College’s future Action Sports Park become an ‘icon’? A renowned designer thinks so

An overview of Nate Wessel’s tentative design for State College’s Action Sports Park. Screenshot/Rendering

If Nate Wessel has his way, State College’s forthcoming Action Sports Park would develop into an icon — a BMX/skateboarding park that would satisfy local riders of all levels while attracting plenty from outside the community.

There’s just one small catch for the borough project, which officials hope will be built by next year: Wessel’s vision might be a bit costlier than the borough anticipated.

Wessel, a world-renowned park/ramp designer, lives in central Pennsylvania and has donated his expertise for free. The borough has asked for a skate park that costs between $500,000 and $1 million while taking up between 20,000-25,000 square feet at High Point Park. Wessel has designed one that takes up closer to 30,000 square feet.

A borough spokesperson said he was not sure, at this preliminary point, how much more Wessel’s current design might cost. But Wessel appeared to win over several council members Monday during an enthusiastic presentation filled with detailed explanations.

“We have the opportunity to do something super amazing here, guys. And, right now, we can’t do this park for $500,000, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I can draw you a park for $500,000. My hope is that we draw something like this up and we show it to the community and really get some fundraising going.

“And we can make something this insane and super awesome and make it an iconic place and put it on the map.”

Wessel should know what “iconic” looks like. He’s completed designs for the X Games, he’s been profiled in Sports Illustrated, and he’s designed ramps for movies and TV shows. He’s even been dubbed the “Unsung Hero of Action Sports.”

His idea for State College’s Action Sports Park, the foundation of which was set in 2013, is to design a skate park that appeals to both the beginner who just received his first bike and the experienced pro with eyes on the Olympics. He also hopes to cater to different genres of riders, whether it’s those who prefer “street riding” — think ledges and rails — or “park riding.”

It’s a difficult balance to strike. But, with more than three decades of experience, Wessel is confident his current design does just that. Several sections of the concrete park blend together, eliminating dead-ends common in similar skate parks. There’s an artistic archway in one spot and, in another, a keystone emblem that extends from a quarter-pipe — a recognizable place he expects YouTubers and Instagrammers will flock to.

“I’ve dreamed for this my whole lifetime I’ve lived in this area,” said Wessel, whose career started at Camp Woodward in eastern Centre County. “That’s why I want to help some here.”

A closer look at part of Nate Wessel’s tentative design for State College’s Action Sports Park. Pictured is a keystone emblem jutting out from a quarter-pipe, which Wessel believes would attract a lot of attention by giving the park a unique touch. Screenshot/Rendering

It remains early in the process for the Action Sports Park, and there are few definites at this early point. Between grants, donations and general revenue, the borough already has $500,000 set aside for the skate park — and it’s awaiting word on a potential $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Aside from that, it also hopes to fundraise to fill in any gaps. (If Levi Strauss & Co. agreed to sponsor part of the park, for instance, Wessel said he could easily turn a circular piece of concrete attached to a rail into something that looks like a jeans button.)

Officials hope to prepare bid documents for construction by this winter and plan to choose a contractor next spring. Insurance liability will increase — to what extent is not yet known — and no staff or lights will be present at the park. Maintenance will also be needed, but Wessel intimated it would be minimal.

After Wessel’s presentation, council members took turns complimenting him and others on the plans.

“This really looks very impressive, and I hope we can raise the money for it,” Council President Jesse Barlow said. “It’s very ambitious but, heck, I think we should be ambitious about it. ... This is more than I expected to see — and I don’t say that very often.”

Added Councilwoman Theresa Lafer: “I am never going to skateboard at this park, but I am going to enjoy knowing that many other people do enjoy it and develop skills. ... I want to thank you for sticking with this and teaching us what opportunities we can have.”

The borough anticipates a final decision on its DCED grant later this month. And Borough Council should receive another update on the park by summer.

In the meantime, those interested in financially supporting Action Sports Park can contact boro@statecollegepa.us.

Wessel said he was willing to change his design, if necessary. But he hoped enough fundraising might ensure his current vision becomes a reality.

“I really want to do something cool for this community,” Wessel added, “and that’s why I’m in on this project.”