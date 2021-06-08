Ferguson Township is the latest Centre Region municipality to repeal its COVID-19 ordinance

Coronavirus restrictions specific to Happy Valley continued to fade away Monday.

Ferguson Township’s decision-makers voted Monday to repeal its COVID-19 ordinance. The vote among the township’s five supervisors was unanimous.

“It seems a given that anyone over the age of 12 is able to get the vaccination now if they want to, and that we have no way to tell if someone has or hasn’t been vaccinated,” supervisor Steve Miller said before the vote was cast during the board of supervisors meeting. “It doesn’t really make sense for us to try to go to an ordinance that differentiates between the two.”

The township is set to follow state Health Department guidance. Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is scheduled to be lifted for all people by June 28 or when 70% of the state’s adult population is vaccinated, whichever comes first.

All other COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including gathering limits, were dropped May 31. Businesses are permitted to enforce their own regulations.

Ferguson Township became the third municipality in the Centre Region to effectively do away with its COVID-19 ordinance.

Patton Township halted enforcement of its ordinance last month, while College Township rescinded its ordinance effective May 31.

State College loosened its mask mandate in May, but opted to keep gathering limits in place. Outdoor gatherings at residences and municipal property are capped at 100, while indoor gatherings at residences are capped at 50.