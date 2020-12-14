Due to an ‘uptick’ in COVID-19 cases, Bald Eagle to close all school buildings again

One week after returning to classrooms, Bald Eagle Area students will once again pack up learning materials to attend classes from home.

Superintendent Scott Graham announced Monday all school buildings will close due to an “uptick” in COVID-19 cases and quarantines throughout the district. Remote learning is scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through Dec. 22.

Since students returned to in-person learning last week, multiple cases have been reported at the middle and high school buildings. Two new cases were reported at Wingate Elementary, and three additional cases were confirmed Monday, Graham told families in a letter.

“I really hoped we could make it longer, but the trend in cases made this decision necessary for the safety of our students and staff,” Graham wrote. “There is no perfect solution here, but I feel this decision is the most prudent and necessary at this time.”

Graham said the district is coordinating with Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology to see if students can attend courses virtually. But with predicted winter weather and potential closures, he said it is still “up in the air.”

According to the district calendar, the holiday break is scheduled for Dec. 23-Jan. 1, so the earliest in-person classes could resume would be Jan. 4.