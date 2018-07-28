Police release additional details on Friday’s stabbing incident

State police at Rockview are investigating a Friday stabbing incident involving two men and multiple weapons.

According to a Saturday police report, a man entered a local business, Truck Stuff and More, along the Benner Pike at about noon Friday, saying he’d been stabbed. He was reportedly “bleeding profusely.”

Shortly after that, another man appeared at Mount Nittany Medical Center with stab wounds, according to the report.

Police said there was a physical altercation involving multiple weapons between the two men on the 100 block of Fishburne Hill Road in Benner Township.

One man was treated at Mount Nittany and released, and the other is being treated at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to police.

“The incident is believed to be an isolated one involving a dispute between these two parties and there has been no information/evidence that would indicate the general public is at any kind of risk,” the police report said.

State police didn’t release the names of the men involved.

The investigation is ongoing.