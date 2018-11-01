Officials investigating ‘tremors and loud noises’ experienced in Bellefonte

People in the Bellefonte and surrounding area are reporting feeling tremors and hearing “bangs” or “blasts” on Thursday.
Bellefonte police and borough officials say that there are aware of the situation, and are still looking into the cause.
The Bellefonte Area School District said that although schools in the district have experienced “tremors and loud noises” that appear to be occurring in the vicinity of the middle and high school near East Bishop Street, “we are safe and continuing our school day as normal.”
Police and school officials confirmed that none of the district schools are on lockdown.
Bellefonte borough Assistant Manager Don Holderman said his office began receiving calls at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday from people who reported feeling blasts and tremors that feel like an earthquake. He said his office is unaware of what the cause might be.
Holderman said they have no information that any developers were blasting, and checked in with the underground Graymont quarry in Pleasant Gap and doesn’t believe the tremors stem from their operations.
Police and borough officials say they are working with the 911 call center, and others to check into possible causes, and will update the public when more information becomes available.
Check back to centredaily.com for updates on this story.
Comments