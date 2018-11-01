Flammable devices found on Centre County Courthouse, sheriff’s office roofs

A flammable device was found on the roofs of both the Centre County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Sheriff Bryan Sampsel.
The devices did not explode and were not bombs, according to Sampsel. It was not clear when the devices were placed on the buildings.
“Nobody is in danger,” Sampsel said.
Bellefonte police is leading the investigation, with assistance from state police and the sheriff’s office.
According to a press release from Bellefonte police, maintenance personnel were alerted to a water leak inside the courthouse and further inspection revealed a hole in the roof caused by a burn.
The maintenance personnel immediately left the area and contacted police and the sheriff’s office, where another “similar scene was found.”
Bellefonte police called in the state police arson investigator to assist and the incident remains under investigation.
Sampsel also said the devices have “no relation whatsoever” with the “tremors” and “blasts” reported Thursday in the Bellefonte area. Those tremors and blasts were the result of seismic activity, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Law enforcement has not identified a concrete motive.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Bellefonte police at 353-2320.
