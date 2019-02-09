Bellefonte doughnut shop to close its doors

After three years in business, Dam Donuts in Bellefonte is set to close its doors, according to a Facebook post made early Saturday morning.
The post cites “personal reasons” for closing on Feb. 17.
“We have enjoyed being in Bellefonte for 3 years now and will greatly miss all the smiles and fun times,” the post read.
Dam Donuts, which serves custom doughnuts and coffee, will be open for normal business hours through Feb. 17, or until supplies run out.
The announcement follows the recent closure of Peace, Love and Little Donuts, which was located in downtown State College.
