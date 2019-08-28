Bellefonte
Centre County’s second Wendy’s is set to open soon
Need somewhere new to wine and dine?
Spring Township will soon have another dining option as the Buckaroo Lane Wendy’s is about ready to open.
With construction of the building, drive-thru and parking lot complete, the fast-food restaurant built adjacent to Weis Markets is scheduled to open sometime next week, said Spring Township Manager William MacMath.
The development plans have been in the works for more than a year. The project experienced a setback after an employee of the engineering firm helping to develop the Bellefonte-area location was charged with 16 felony counts after forging signatures and approval dates. Spring Township police said the project would be completed but may experience delays.
The Spring Township location is hiring staff members, according to a sign posted on a gate blocking the parking lot entrance.
This would be the second Wendy’s in Centre County, joining the 1610 N. Atherton St. location.
