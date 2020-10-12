Despite a third confirmed COVID-19 case, Bellefonte reopened schools. Here’s why

After confirming a third positive COVID-19 case — the second in the high school — the Bellefonte Area School District still reopened for in-person learning Monday.

Last week, interim Superintendent Tammie Burnaford notified staff and families that two individuals, an adult at the middle school and a high school student, tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, the district closed its high and middle schools with plans to reopen after a weekend deep-cleaning.

A third case was reported in a high school student Sunday afternoon, but the district reopened as planned, citing a limited number of close contacts with the student. According to the state Department of Health, a “close contact” is defined as someone who was less than 6 feet from a person with the virus for 15 continuous minutes.

“The student has no known connection to our other high school student or the middle school adult who tested positive last week,” Burnaford told families in a letter. “The student also has no known connections to any of the students or staff in the middle school or elementary schools and did not ride the bus.”

Burnaford said the high school principals identified and contacted staff members and parents of students who may have been in close contact with the case, and the state Department of Health will follow up with those at risk with additional information. Close contacts should quarantine for 14 days, according to DOH guidelines.

“Obviously, these three cases in our schools do bring concerns from all of us,” Burnaford said. “Due to confidentiality, we are unable to provide more details about the individual cases, which may also cause concern among out staff, students, parents and families.”

Additional information will be sent to parents as it becomes available.

“But, right now, we can say our three current cases are unrelated and seem to be the result of other non-school related outbreaks, gatherings or events,” Burnaford said.