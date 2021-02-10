Woman injured Tuesday night after being hit by driver in downtown Bellefonte

A pedestrian was treated for minor injuries Tuesday after being hit by a driver in downtown Bellefonte, the borough police chief said Wednesday.

The Bellefonte woman was crossing West High Street about 8:30 p.m. when she was hit by a driver turning left from South Allegheny Street, Chief Shawn Weaver said.

She was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. The driver was not intoxicated and is expected to receive a traffic citation, Weaver said.

A portion the two roads were closed for about 30 minutes. Bellefonte EMS and the Undine Fire Company also responded.

The intersection has proven to be hazardous over the past seven months. A Bellefonte woman crossing the same road died in July after she was hit by a man driving a Dodge Ram 2500.

No charges have been filed, but the state police at Rockview investigation is ongoing, Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Wednesday.

It was the first fatal crash in the borough since 2009, and only the fourth in the past two decades. But pedestrians being hit by drivers in Bellefonte isn’t rare.

Twenty-eight pedestrians were hit by drivers in the borough between 2010 and 2019, according to state Department of Transportation data.

That was the second-most in the county; 262 pedestrians were hit in State College over the same period.