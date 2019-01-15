Family’s business destroyed in multi-alarm fire in Potter Township

A multi-alarm fire on Monday evening resulted in the loss of a business for an Amish family.

Diamond Custom Kitchens, located at 3366 Penns Valley Pike in the building previously occupied by E&L Supplies, was a total loss, according to Centre Hall Fire Co. Command Chief Shawn Meyer.

Upon arriving on scene a little after 9:12 p.m., Meyer said the building was fully engulfed in flames, and he made the decision to call for extra tankers to make sure they had ample water supply.

In all, Meyer said he believes 10 tankers responded. Initially, two fill stations were set up, one at the Sheetz in Centre Hall, and the other at Shunk Road, near Sinking Creek. The tankers traveled back and forth between the scene of the fire and the fill sites throughout the night, refilling with more water.

With temperatures below freezing, water around the fill sites turned to ice on the roads. Meyer said the state Department of Transportation was called in to salt the roads, and the Shunk Road fill site was eventually abandoned as the hill got too icy and caused safety concerns.

Fire police were also called in to close down state Route 45 at Decker and Weaver roads, to make way for the abundance of firefighting equipment traveling back and forth from the scene.

Meyer said they don’t know exactly what cased the fire, but it’s believed to have started in the furnace room. The main building and all adjoining structures were destroyed, but there was no damage to the house on the property or to any of the neighbors’ homes.

Penns Valley EMS was on the scene, tending to the firefighters and rehabbing them so they could continue to fight the blaze. Meyer said that no injuries were reported.

West Penn Power, along with Boalsburg, Alpha, Gregg Township, Miles Township, Millheim, Pleasant Gap, Undine and Milroy fire companies also responded to the scene, Meyer said, while Howard and Bellefonte units were on standby.