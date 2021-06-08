Fiber technology to bring internet, TV and phone options to Penns Valley homes, businesses

Additional internet, TV and phone services could come to Penns Valley before the end of June.

Atlantic Broadband plans to offer its fiber technology services for the first time to more than 2,000 homes and businesses in Penns Valley, the company wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The business’ agreement covers Millheim, Aaronsburg, Spring Mills, Rebersburg, Madisonburg, Coburn and Woodward.

“Atlantic Broadband is pleased to serve the communications and entertainment needs of these communities with powerful fiber technology that will provide enhanced reliability and superfast internet speeds up to 1 Gbps for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming, video streaming and other connectivity needs,” Operations Vice President Danny Jobe said in a statement.

Access to reliable and affordable internet is limited in many rural Pennsylvania communities. Nearly one million Pennsylvanians lack access to broadband, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said.

The incoming technology has a greater capacity to transfer data more quickly and over longer distances. It’s also less prone to interruptions.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about pricing.

“With this initiative, Atlantic Broadband is connecting rural communities to vital services with leading-edge technology that will future-proof the communications infrastructure in this region,” Millheim Borough Council President and state Senate candidate Robert Zeigler said in a statement.