Scenery, beer and bikes: Penns Valley group grows while giving back to area nonprofits

Cyclists and beer enthusiasts can enjoy both, and support Penns Valley nonprofits, through a local club that continues to grow in its fifth year.

Penns Valley Pedals and Pints has a new bike route that highlights parts of the valley each week. Cyclists meet at 6 p.m. every Thursday in Millheim, embark on a 15-20 mile bike ride and end at the Elk Creek Cafe. Participants donate $3 and in return get a token for a free beer at Elk Creek.

The first ride had fewer than 10 people and averaged about 20 riders each week during its first year. Now in its fifth season, it has grown beyond what Roy Rupert, club founder and organizer, could have imagined. There were 100 riders on a recent Thursday, when the route took cyclists to Riddle’s Ice Cream Shop.

“I think every single week we’ve done this ... there’s been new people each week. In 2019, we averaged 60 people each week. This year, we’re probably averaging around 75,” Roy Rupert said.

Any type of rider is welcome, said Erica Thumma, who does marketing for the club. Though there are some elite riders, there are also riders who like to pedal slower and look around. The weekly route is sent out in advance to an email list of 400 people. Shortcuts are included if someone doesn’t want to do the entire route, which is also marked out on the road with spray chalk.

The group even has its own jersey, designed by Thumma, which highlights the hills they ride, the sunsets they admire and the beers they drink.

Safety is important, so Roy’s brother, Mark, operates a support vehicle for the group. He also brings a first aid kit and water. “Rider ahead” signs are placed along the route so motorists are aware. Plus, if someone is unable to ride a bicycle that week, they can hang out in the back of the support vehicle with Mark.

“I think people like to know that if they get a (flat tire), they can get ahold of Mark and he’ll take care of them,” Roy Rupert said.

At the end of each riding year, the money is donated to five local groups: Penns Valley Hope Fund, Penns Valley Conservation Association, Millheim Swimming Pool, East Penns Valley Library, Millheim Fire Company, as well as Cycle Connect.

The group has donated $10,000 so far.

A nonprofit was also formed, P.V. Pedals, which has several sponsors to help offset the operational expenses. Then, at the end of the season, if there is money left over, it also gets donated.

People come from all over the valley and beyond for the weekly rides, helping to create friendships that may not have happened otherwise. Cyclists talk together while riding, or share a friendly grumble about the difficulty of some of the hills.

In addition to the free beer, the scenic views of the valley are a big draw for participants, Roy Rupert said.

“One of the biggest things for most people is location and destination. Penns Valley is beautiful to ride in, and the Elk Creek is a great place to end up. I think everybody enjoys both aspects of it. Especially this year, we’re outside afterwards because Creekside is open, so it’s even nicer,” Roy Rupert said.

Mark Rupert agrees.

“I usually drive halfway out and park somewhere just so I’m visible and people know that I’m out there, but it’s fun seeing all the huge smiles that go by. Everybody just seems so happy to be out in the valley and riding,” he said.

In addition to the weekly rides, a few “specialty rides” are sprinkled throughout the season and are typically a bit longer. They’ve done a brunch ride, where they’ll do a ride and finish with brunch at the Elk Creek Cafe. Another ride, “stop and smell the roses,” encourages people to fully take in what the valley has to offer.

“If someone wants to take a picture of the cows or whatever, we all stop. We’ve gone to Mammy’s Donuts and started there, then we’ll do a little ride and stop at the Frosty Hook and stay for a little bit. So it’s a different type of ride,” Roy Rupert said.

Regardless of the ride, the participants always come back smiling and excited for the next part.

“How many workouts do you get done and you have a big smile on your face?” Thumma said.

For more information, visit www.pennsvalleypedalsandpints.com.